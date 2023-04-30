Watch the AFC Champions League Final live on Paramount+

AFC Champions League Elite

After an extensive campaign we are down to just two teams in the AFC Champions League - Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan and Saudi outfit, Al Hilal.

These two sides have history, coming up against each other in not one, but two other Champions League Finals.

It was Urawa who came out on top in their first meeting back in 2017 before Al Hilal got their revenge two years later.

The aggregate score currently stands locked at 1-1 following the first leg encounter in Riyadh on Sunday morning (AEST).

Who will claim the title in the latest battle between these two rivals?

Watch the decider on Saturday, 6 May from 1850, kick off 1900 AEST live on Paramount+

