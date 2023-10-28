Abduction Of Angie

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Abduction Of Angie
M | Thriller

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

Paramedic Miranda faces an emergency of her own when her daughter Angie is kidnapped by Miranda's estranged father Luke. Angie is never in physical danger, Luke is dangerous and has killed in the past

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2017

About the Movie

Paramedic Miranda faces an emergency of her own when her 8-year-old daughter Angie is kidnapped by Miranda's estranged father.