10 ViacomCBS Unveils Football Commentary Team

The countdown is on until the highly anticipated opening round of the A-League Men’s season kicks off on Australia’s new home of football.

All the A-Leagues, Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches will be broadcast live and hosted by sports presenter and journalist Tara Rushton, sports broadcaster Niav Owens, 10 Sport presenter Scott Mackinnon alongside callers and fan favourites Simon Hill and Andy Harper.

Providing expert commentary and analysis are Melbourne Victory legend, Archie Thompson, four-time FIFA World CupTM Socceroo Mark Milligan, Western Sydney Wanderers and former Matildas defender, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, ex-Socceroos and Adelaide United Championship winning striker Bruce Djite, three-time Sydney FC Championship winning forward, Alex Brosque, former Matildas midfielder and Brisbane Roar W-League Championship winner, Amy Chapman and former Socceroo and Sydney FC defender, Luke Wilkshire.

Host, Tara Rushton, said: “Football is my passion, and I am fortunate to have spent the last decade of my career immersed in the sport.

“I am grateful and excited to continue my work in football with 10 and Paramount+ and the team being assembled. I am really looking forward to the new season ahead.”

Expert Commentator, Archie Thompson, said: “I couldn’t be more excited to start this new role with 10 ViacomCBS, they have some fresh and exciting plans for broadcast that I think the fans are really going to love.

“The A-Leagues competition is set to be epic with some huge player signings. Bring on the new era of Australian football!”

10 ViacomCBS will break ground on Saturday nights, broadcasting one live A-League Men match on Network 10 and two live A-League Men matches on Paramount+.*

As part of a unique multi-screen experience, football fans watching on 10 and 10 Play will also enjoy expert commentary, highlights and analysis from the match, with a simultaneous kick off, streaming on Paramount+.

The A-League Women will get a slice of the free to air action with the match of the round screened live on Sunday afternoons on 10 Bold and simulcast on 10 Play.

The season kicks off with the A-League Men on Friday, 19 November and the A-League Women on Friday, 3 December.

*One of the two live matches on Paramount+ is simulcast on 10 and 10 Play.