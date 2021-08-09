All Your Burning Questions About New Streaming Service Paramount+ Answered

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a premium streaming service, with exceptional content for people who want more. There are Hollywood kisses, big explosions, and cutting-edge drama. Top it off with the world’s most-watchable Australian originals, the guilty pleasures you can’t get enough of, unforgettable classics and unmissable exclusives – get ready to be addicted.

When Will Paramount+ Launch?

The countdown is on! Paramount+ will launch this Wednesday, 11 August.

How Do I Sign Up To Paramount+?

If you would like to stay up-to-date on all the latest Paramount+ news, you can register your interest now via the Paramount+ website. On Wednesday, visit the website again to officially sign up to gain access to hundreds of shows and movies right at your very fingertips.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

Paramount+ will be available for $8.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial and streamed in high definition.

What Shows Will Be On Paramount+?

LOADS!

Are you after some A-grade Aussie drama? The highly anticipated second season of Five Bedrooms will be available to stream from Wednesday. If you’re after a season one refresher, binge all the episodes on 10 play now.

If you’re looking for big screen action on a small screen, buckle up for the high-octane feature film Infinite, starring Hollywood hunk Mark Wahlberg.

Millennials, prepare to be hit straight in the feels with the iconic revival sitcom iCarly, featuring THE OG Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay.

Other new and exclusive series include Two Weeks To Live, Leonardo, Anne Boleyn, Coyote, The Bite, Everyone Is Doing Great, Monsterland, Flatbush Misdemeanours, Cinema Toast, Nancy Drew, Evil and In The Dark.

Looking to entertain the kids, big and small? Paramount+ has got a wide range of kids’ content including Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and Rugrats.

If you’re in need of a good laugh to forget about the current events of the world, choose between hilarious episodes of Tooning Out The News, Rhys Darby: Big In Japan and Ziwe, plus brand new episodes of The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, as well as every episode of South Park and The Big Bang Theory, ever.

Plus, there is a mountain of blockbuster and classic films on hand to entertain you during lockdown including A Quiet Place, Harry Potter, Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Indiana Jones, Star Trek, Anchorman, Batman, Lord of the Rings, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and The Hangover, to name a few.

Dexter fans will be treated to the brand new season Dexter: New Blood, coming to Paramount+ in spring. And all the previous seasons will be available for folks to catch up on, too!

If it's unmissable football action you're after, then Paramount+ is kicking all the goals. From October, you can catch all the exhilarating clashes from the A-League and W-League, plus live extensive coverage of all the Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches.

And that’s just the beginning. Joining over 20,000 hours of episodes and movies throughout the year, are a host of Australian originals including Spreadsheet, 6 Festivals and Last King Of The Cross.

Where Can I Find Out More About Paramount+?

For more information about what's on Paramount+ as well as the place to go to watch trailers for all the amazing shows and movies, follow Paramount+ on Facebook and Instagram.

So, what are you waiting for? Slip into something comfy... you’ll be couch-bound for a while.

Paramount+ Launches 11 August, 2021