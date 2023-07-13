Watch Manchester United vs Lyon live and exclusive on Paramount+

There will be no such thing as a quiet off season this year with Network 10 and Paramount+ offering up a stacked Winter Festival of Football which will feature the very best from the coveted top five European leagues.

We will be heading to Edinburgh for this mouthwatering clash as Manchester United and French outfit Lyon go head to head at 2300 AEST on Wednesday, 19 July.

Dejan Lovren, Alexandre Lacazette and Jérôme Boateng are a host of stars plying their trade with Lyon. They are set to do battle with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen and new signing Mason Mount.

