War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy

lmost 12 months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, and as war continues to rage, survival expert Bear Grylls ventures into Ukraine, having been invited by the President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This observational documentary follows Bear on his perilous three-day excursion deep into Ukraine, an active war zone, to meet the country's commander-in-chief whose inspirational leadership has united his people. Having gained admiration of millions of people across the world, Bear wants to understand who the man behind the headlines and the public face of the Presidency is, and to learn how Ukraine is surviving this war.