Tropic Thunder
Movies
Air Date: Tue 17 Jan 2023Expires: in 22 days
A group of arrogant actors set out to make the most expensive war movie ever. But when filming is cancelled the director refuses to stop, leading his cast into the dangerous jungle of Southeast Asia.
2008
About the Movie
A film crew shooting a big-budget war movie are forced to become the soldiers they are portraying, when they are attacked by a gang of poppy-growing local drug dealer, due to mistaken identities.