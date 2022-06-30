A remarkable and original series, Todd Sampson's Body Hack sees Todd become the guinea pig as he sets forth on a journey to discover how some of the most extraordinary people in the world live.

Whether he's hunter-gathering in Tanzania, MMA Cage Fighting in New Mexico, training with the notorious French Foreign Legion, or working as a Himalayan Sherpa at extreme altitude, Todd uses science as a guide to deconstructing and decoding how these incredible people live, what they do differently from the rest of us, and how this impacts the human body.