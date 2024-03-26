World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The theme park is part of an entertainment and tourism project in Qiddiya, which is located just outside the capital of Riyadh.

The Qiddiya Investment Company, the backers behind the project, and Toei Animation announced the project, just weeks after the death of the animation’s creator, Akira Toriyama.

The QIC and Toei Animation, which produced Dragon Ball Z, have recently formed a “long strategic partnership”.

The park will be a 5.3 million square foot venue, with more than 30 themed rides, as well as hotel and restaurants.

Visitors will go on an adventure with Son Goku, with a number of the rides being “world firsts”.

Qiddiya itself, is multi-billion dollar project that will see a new city built, as the Saudi Arabian kingdom attempts to diversify from its reliance on its hydrocardon reliance, and move towards a tourism and entertainment economy.