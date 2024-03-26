The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

World’s First Dragon Ball Z Theme Park To Open In Saudi Arabia

The world’s first Dragon Ball Z theme park will be built in Saudi Arabia.

The theme park is part of an entertainment and tourism project in Qiddiya, which is located just outside the capital of Riyadh.

The Qiddiya Investment Company, the backers behind the project, and Toei Animation announced the project, just weeks after the death of the animation’s creator, Akira Toriyama.

The QIC and Toei Animation, which produced Dragon Ball Z, have recently formed a “long strategic partnership”.

The park will be a 5.3 million square foot venue, with more than 30 themed rides, as well as hotel and restaurants.

Visitors will go on an adventure with Son Goku, with a number of the rides being “world firsts”.

Qiddiya itself, is multi-billion dollar project that will see a new city built, as the Saudi Arabian kingdom attempts to diversify from its reliance on its hydrocardon reliance, and move towards a tourism and entertainment economy.

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules
NEXT STORY

Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

    Government Softens Proposed Fuel Efficiency Standard Rules

    It’s been a busy day in Canberra, with the Government copping heat on two key policies.
    Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

    Mourners Gather To Farewell Television Presenter Jesse Baird At Memorial Service

    Hundreds of heartbroken family and friends have gathered to farewell television presenter Jesse Baird, who was allegedly murdered alongside his partner Luke Davies in Sydney.
    Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

    Art Teacher Sued For Selling Students Work Online

    A group of Montreal parents are suing their children’s art teacher and school board after students discovered he was selling their artwork on his website.
    Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

    Adelaide Man Loses Fiance’s Wedding Dress After Leaving It On Roof Of Car

    An Adelaide bride-to-be is offering a reward for anyone who can locate her missing wedding dress. It was lost after her fiance accidentally drove away with it on the roof of his car.
    US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

    US Man Changes Name To 'Literally Anybody Else' And Announces Run For President

    A man from Texas is humouring the internet with his recent bold move – legally changing his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and running for president.