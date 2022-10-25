World's ‘Dirtiest’ Man Dies After His First Shower In Over 60 Years

‘Amou Haji’, who did not bathe for half a century reportedly survived on eating roadkill.

Irna news agency in Iran reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars.

‘Haji’ who was covered in soot, living in a cinder-block shack, was reported by local media and villagers to have refrained from bathing with soap or water in over 60 years.

Villagers said he had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to refuse to wash.

But just a few months ago, villagers had persuaded ‘Haji’ to wash for the first time, Irna reported.

Unfortunately, he has now passed away at the age of 94 years old.

Following Haji’s death, the unofficial record could go to an Indian man who also had not bathed for much of his life.