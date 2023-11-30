The Project

Woman Slammed After Revealing She Washes Potatoes In The Dishwasher

One woman’s cooking hack has left people upset, after she claimed the best way to save time on meal prep is by washing potatoes in the dishwasher.

With Christmas just around the corner, we’re all looking for tips and tricks to save time this time of year. 

But this American lady has shared a cooking hack on TikTok that’s left most of the Internet divided. But then again, what’s new? 

The video captioned ‘Grandma’s best Thanksgiving secret’ was shared by the account @bengiusd, and shows the woman washing a large amount of potatoes in her dishwasher.

She claims that by putting all the potatoes in the dishwasher and placing them on a rinse-only cycle (without the soap), you’ll be able to save time on your meal prep. 

The wash only takes four minutes before the potatoes come out looking wet, but honestly, not that much cleaner. 

She and her grandmother claim it’s still the best way to wash large amounts of vegetables if you’re planning a big Christmas or Thanksgiving dinner. 

Commenters weren’t sold on the cleaning hack, many pointing out that in the time she waited for the dishwasher, she could have easily peeled and washed the potatoes by hand. 

So this Christmas, when you ask your grandmother how she makes her potato bake so good, maybe make sure the secret ingredient is love and not washing the potatoes in the dishwasher. 

@bengiusdgrandmas best thanksgiving secret♬ Oh No - Kreepa
