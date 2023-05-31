The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Receives $1,099 Delivery Quote From IKEA To Ship An $80 Desk

Woman Receives $1,099 Delivery Quote From IKEA To Ship An $80 Desk

An online shopper has received an astounding shipping quote of $1,099 from IKEA to deliver an $80 desk.

The woman took to Reddit to share her disdain for the ‘insane’ delivery fee.

The customer lives in Armidale in northern New South Wales. The closest IKEA store to her house is in Logan, over 450 kilometres away.

Living in a regional town, the customer was not unfamiliar with expensive delivery fees. However, a delivery fee of more than 13 times the price of the goods she was trying to buy seemed a bit extreme.

When asked if this was the first time she had experienced higher shipping costs, the customer explained, “It’s the first time I’ve experience shipping costs this high. Last time I looked at something on IKEA, shipping was $500 for a full-size set of drawers.”

“The crimes you pay for living in Armidale. Seriously though that’s insane, it’d be cheaper to book a mini-holiday to go pick it up than get it delivered.”

Another commenter believes that IKEA doesn’t want customers buying online.

“They honestly don’t want you buying online, they want you in their stores because they want you to buy more than just the items you’re getting online.” She explained in the comment that her new plan is to “hit the dump shop and get something that is ugly but useable.”

Image: Reddit @SadieSadieSnakeyLady

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL
NEXT STORY

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

The coaches at the centre of the Hawthorn racism scandal say they have been ‘vindicated’ after the AFL formally closed its investigation into claims of bullying and coercion of Indigenous players.
RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has suggested Aussies should either find a flatmate or move back home with their parents to bring down rent prices, which are expected to rise even further.
Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and now, according to ethics expert Howard Whitton, they're spoiled as well.
82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

It has been reported that Al Pacino, 82, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

This wouldn't have happened if he drove an electric.