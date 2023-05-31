Woman Receives $1,099 Delivery Quote From IKEA To Ship An $80 Desk

The woman took to Reddit to share her disdain for the ‘insane’ delivery fee.

The customer lives in Armidale in northern New South Wales. The closest IKEA store to her house is in Logan, over 450 kilometres away.

Living in a regional town, the customer was not unfamiliar with expensive delivery fees. However, a delivery fee of more than 13 times the price of the goods she was trying to buy seemed a bit extreme.

When asked if this was the first time she had experienced higher shipping costs, the customer explained, “It’s the first time I’ve experience shipping costs this high. Last time I looked at something on IKEA, shipping was $500 for a full-size set of drawers.”

“The crimes you pay for living in Armidale. Seriously though that’s insane, it’d be cheaper to book a mini-holiday to go pick it up than get it delivered.”

Another commenter believes that IKEA doesn’t want customers buying online.

“They honestly don’t want you buying online, they want you in their stores because they want you to buy more than just the items you’re getting online.” She explained in the comment that her new plan is to “hit the dump shop and get something that is ugly but useable.”

Image: Reddit @SadieSadieSnakeyLady