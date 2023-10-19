The Project

Will Smith Trolls With "Official Statement" In Response To Reports Of Jada Split

Actor Will Smith has finally responded to Jada Pinkett Smith's claim that the pair have been separated for several years with a playful video posted to Instagram.

While the internet is up in arms over the bombshell that the Smiths have been separated since 2016, Will seems to be having fun with the onslaught of attention. 

The actor posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, with the caption "OFFICIAL STATEMENT", showing himself sitting by a fire and saying directly to the camera: "I got something for you, here's the thing, so, my opinion of the… the…" before sneezing into his arm. 

The camera then zooms out, scanning across various landscapes with stylized graphics, never returning to Smith. 

Comments on the post were limited but filled with support for the stars' light-hearted take on the situation.

"Lol, that's out of this world," wrote one supporter, "Hahahahaaaaaaaaaa!! We love you, Will!!" wrote another. 

Smith replied to his wife's memoir in earnest on Monday in a letter read aloud by Jay Shetty during his interview with Jada on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. 

In the letter, Will commended Jada for both her power and sensitivity. Will's 2021 memoir made no mention of the separation. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

