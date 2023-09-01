We Finally Know If Pringles Have Shrunk Or If Our Hands Have Gotten Bigger

Instead of a bag, they are housed in a tube; it always feels like you’re buying tennis balls and not a savoury snack.

They contain only forty-two percent potato, making them not potato chips but a potato-based snack.

Plus, every single chip is the exact same size and shape, which is sort of creepy, and you miss out on the weird little chips in the pack with extra seasoning.

They are, for some, the ‘only if I am on a plane and there is no other option’ snack of choice.

But for others, they are number one; it’s the chip they go to, and like the slogan says, ‘Once you pop, it’s quite hard not to eat all the chips.’

Well, bad news for pringle lovers out there because one eagle-eyed Aussie has noticed the pipe potato pieces have suffered a bit of shrinkage.

An upset chip fan shared some photos of the mini morsels on Reddit (the new source for all lighthearted news) with the comment, "I didn't believe it till now; these Pringles are tiny,".

The chip in the picture was indeed tiny; it looked more like a guitar pick than a chip. It was less of a playing card size and more of a raffle ticket.

If you did pop these chips, you wouldn’t ‘not stop’ because they were so tasty, but rather because you didn’t feel satisfied after consuming the whole tube.

These things were so small you could wrap your lips around the top of the can and just breathe them in.

But was this Redditor right? Have Pringles gotten smaller, or does this guy just have giant hands?

According to Yahoo News, they have suffered from a little bit of shrinkflation. The chips and cans were shrunk down in 2016 after the manufacturing was moved from the USA to Malaysia.

As Pringles told Yahoo News, "As our Malaysia plant was already servicing our Asian market, we decided we would standardise production and roll out the same Pringles recipe, chip size and packaging from this location for Australia and New Zealand."

So, if you live in Australia and feel like some pringles, maybe get yourself two tubes instead of one.