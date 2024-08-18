Warnings Synthetic Opioid Nitazene Is Flooding Into Australia

Estimates from the U.S. put Nitazene overdoses in the thousands, and the U.K. has had a surge of almost 300 deaths in the last year.

Now, the synthetic opioid is infiltrating Australia.

In recent months, there was a cluster of about 20 severe overdoses in western Sydney, and last month police confirmed the drug had been detected in the bodies of four people found dead in Melbourne’s north.

Nitazenes were developed in the 1950s as an alternative to morphine, but never commercially released because of their high overdose potential

Some variants can be 1000 times more potent as morphine.

And now it’s being found laced in drugs like cocaine, black market oxycodone, heroin and ketamine.

Australian Border Force intercepted over 20 packages of Nitazene sent via cargo mail from the U.K. last October, before that, they’d only seen it twice.

Experts warn a synthetic opioid onslaught is about to hit Australia, and we are NOT prepared.

Jetson Gordon was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor in April 2022, after taking half a tablet that contained Nitazene. He’d only just turned 18.