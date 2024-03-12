The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

WA Is Australia’s Best Economic Performer, While Victoria Is The Country’s Worst

WA Is Australia’s Best Economic Performer, While Victoria Is The Country’s Worst

A new report reveals that Western Australia is the nation's best economic performer while Victoria lags behind all other states.

Australia's western-most state leads other states on three measures, including low taxes and energy prices and high wages growth while coming in second for jobs growth and business investment.

High median rental prices of $630 was the only measure holding WA back.

Victoria came last ranking behind all states across three measures: the highest taxes, state debt and energy costs.

The state came second last in per capita economic growth, wage rises, productivity and retail spending.

However, Victoria leads in terms of jobs growth while having the second cheapest median rental costs at $565.

The rankings come from an Institute of Public Affairs report which compares states' performances against 10 economic indicators using data from the Bureau of Statistics and CoreLogic.

With AAP.

Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding
NEXT STORY

Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    Stingray Spotted Swimming In Cairns Street After Heavy Rainfall And Flooding

    A stingray has been spotted swimming along a Cairns street after a weekend of wild weather.
    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Chewing Gum May Be Beneficial For Weight Loss

    Turns out, there’s a minty fresh weight loss remedy that might just be the new Ozempic. Plus, it doesn’t come with any needles or side effects.
    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    Study Finds The ‘Halo Effect’ Of Attractive People In Court Might Be Changing

    A recent study has found the ‘halo effect’ of ‘attractive people’ receiving more lenient sentences in court may be changing.
    Cost Of Living In Sydney Forcing People To Leave In Droves

    Cost Of Living In Sydney Forcing People To Leave In Droves

    A report has revealed that Sydney has lost twice as many young people than it gained in five years, likely due to the increasing cost of living in the city.
    Review Finds Wealthier Australians Should Pay More For Aged Care To Ensure Everyone Can Access It

    Review Finds Wealthier Australians Should Pay More For Aged Care To Ensure Everyone Can Access It

    Wealthier Australians should pay more for their own aged care if the government wants to ensure everyone can access residential and in-home care when they grow old, a new review has found.