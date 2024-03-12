WA Is Australia’s Best Economic Performer, While Victoria Is The Country’s Worst

Australia's western-most state leads other states on three measures, including low taxes and energy prices and high wages growth while coming in second for jobs growth and business investment.

High median rental prices of $630 was the only measure holding WA back.

Victoria came last ranking behind all states across three measures: the highest taxes, state debt and energy costs.

The state came second last in per capita economic growth, wage rises, productivity and retail spending.

However, Victoria leads in terms of jobs growth while having the second cheapest median rental costs at $565.

The rankings come from an Institute of Public Affairs report which compares states' performances against 10 economic indicators using data from the Bureau of Statistics and CoreLogic.

With AAP.