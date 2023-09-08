US Vegan Fast Food Chain Mr Charlie’s To Open First Australian Store In Sydney

Mr Charlie’s is a vegan burger restaurant with stores in LA and San Francisco.

The chain announced on social media that they are opening a store in the central Sydney suburb of Redfern at the end of September.

“There are some places in the world that just leave an impression; Sydney is one of those places for us,” the Instagram post read.

“The energy of the city is vibrant and fresh, while the heartbeat is pure and kind.”

“Sydney is the vegan capital of Australia, with it having the most vegan products available, but many from Melbourne were outraged with the decision.”

Some of the Australian vegan community have been left frustrated after a US burger chain chose to make Sydney its home.

“Oh man you picked wrong it should have been Melbourne,” one social media user commented.

“Noooo! Come to Melbourne instead!”, another said.

The chain revealed they chose Sydney because of their mission to create change and aid Indigenous communities.

“Why Redfern? Because we are a company on a mission to create change, and where better to start than by aiding our Indigenous communities,” Mr Charlie’s said on social media.

“We are proud to be teaming up with some incredible charities and brand partners who are creating opportunity for the Aboriginal people.”

The restaurant is set to open in a few weeks.