The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

US Vegan Fast Food Chain Mr Charlie’s To Open First Australian Store In Sydney

US Vegan Fast Food Chain Mr Charlie’s To Open First Australian Store In Sydney

US fast food chain Mr Charlie’s, which has been dubbed the vegan version of McDonald’s, is opening its first store in Australia.

Mr Charlie’s is a vegan burger restaurant with stores in LA and San Francisco.

The chain announced on social media that they are opening a store in the central Sydney suburb of Redfern at the end of September.

“There are some places in the world that just leave an impression; Sydney is one of those places for us,” the Instagram post read.

“The energy of the city is vibrant and fresh, while the heartbeat is pure and kind.”

“Sydney is the vegan capital of Australia, with it having the most vegan products available, but many from Melbourne were outraged with the decision.”

Some of the Australian vegan community have been left frustrated after a US burger chain chose to make Sydney its home.

“Oh man you picked wrong it should have been Melbourne,” one social media user commented.

“Noooo! Come to Melbourne instead!”, another said.

The chain revealed they chose Sydney because of their mission to create change and aid Indigenous communities.

“Why Redfern? Because we are a company on a mission to create change, and where better to start than by aiding our Indigenous communities,” Mr Charlie’s said on social media.

“We are proud to be teaming up with some incredible charities and brand partners who are creating opportunity for the Aboriginal people.”

The restaurant is set to open in a few weeks.

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer
NEXT STORY

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Advertisement

Related Articles

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

With more blockbuster films exceeding a run time of well over two hours, calls are growing to bring back intermissions.
ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

ASIC Sues Australia's Largest Super Fund Over Duplicate Member Accounts

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have launched legal action against Australia's biggest superannuation fund for failing to consolidate the accounts of 90,000 members, costing them $69 million.
Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Liberal Senator Marise Payne Announces Retirement From Federal Politics

Australia's longest-serving female senator, Marise Payne, has announced she will retire from politics at the end of September.
That '70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Jailed For 30 Years

That '70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Jailed For 30 Years

A judge has sentenced That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Politicians Pressed As To Why Qatar Airways Flights Were Blocked

Politicians Pressed As To Why Qatar Airways Flights Were Blocked

Pressure is mounting on the government to reveal why they blocked Qatar Airways’ request to double its flights into Australia.