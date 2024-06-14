US President Joe Biden Allegedly Repeatedly Watched His Dog Attack Secret Service Agents

It’s reported that the president’s staff would wish each other a “safe shift” before entering the White House, as the number of incidents involving Commander mounted.

The White House said in February of this year that Commander was rehomed, after two years of attacking the professionals who had been assigned to keep the 81-year-old safe.

Commander is the second dog to be rehomed by Biden, after the president’s former first dog, Major, was given up in 2021 after dozens of attacks were reported against personnel.

Biden had reportedly accused one member of the Secret Service of lying about being attacked by Major during his first year in office, according to files released to Judicial Watch under the Freedom of Information Act litigation.

In one unreported incident, which occurred on September 12, 2023, Commander reportedly tore holes in a Secret Service member’s suit as Biden took him for a walk in the Kennedy Garden.

“Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time. [Biden] again yelled at Commander and attached the leash to him. My suit coat has 3 holes, 1 being all the way through. No skin was broken,” the special agent said.

Commander’s biting spree was first reported last July but was initially downplayed by the White House. There has been no comment made by them or a spokesperson for the Secret Service in relation to the latest documents being released.