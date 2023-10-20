US Cartoon ‘Chip Chilla' Slammed For Being A Rip-Off Of Bluey

The animated children's show was created by The Daily Wire, which is a streaming app created by political commentator Ben Shapiro and filmmaker Jeremy Boreing. The Daily Wire is airing the show on their streaming app for children, Bentkey.

Chip Chilla follows a story of chinchillas who are homeschooling their children, while Bluey follows a family of cattle dogs in Australia.

The two series share similar colour palettes, animation style, music and characters.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said, "This cheap @OfficialBlueyTV knock-off is a bit ruff! They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery. But Chip Chilla certainly proves that wrong."

"Brisbane is so proud to be the home of Bluey, and this phony-looking US version is barking up the wrong tree! You can't beat Bluey!"

Another social media user said, "I've only seen a clip of Chip Chilla, it's like you took Bluey, cut out everything that made it good and charming, and replaced it with conservative values."

"It's obviously a rip-off, and the writing is terrible, feels soulless and without heart, just a cash grab," another said.

In a video statement following the launch of the series, Boreing explained that Bentkey is not about "teaching kids politics, it's about childhood and wonder and adventure. It's about values and all of the things on which politics are built later."

Bentkey was created to offer families an alternative to the left-leaning television shows currently on offer.

"Why does it matter? It matters because kids go to school for 40 hours a week, and then they engage in pop culture for 40 more hours every week.

"That means for 80 hours of a child's week, you are turning them over to the left. And good parents might spend 15 minutes a day in meaningful conversation with their kids."

