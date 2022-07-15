Under 40s Should Abstain From Drinking Alcohol Entirely, New Research Suggests

The authors of Global Burden of Disease study have concluded that people under 40 have high health risks from alcohol consumption than their over 40 counterparts.

The study found that those aged 40 and older, with no underlying health risks, may find some small benefit from low consumption of alcohol.

For instance, a small glass of red wine may be beneficial in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes.

Four years ago, the same study suggested governments should advise people to abstain from alcohol completely as the occasional drink was detrimental to health.

The new findings, which were published in the Lancet, suggest alcohol recommendations should be made based on geographical region, age and sex.

The authors suggest the strictest guidelines should be placed on men aged 15-39, who face the greatest risk of harm with any alcohol consumption.

“Our message is simple: young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts,” said the senior author, Dr Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

“While it may not be realistic to think young adults will abstain from drinking, we do think it’s important to communicate the latest evidence so that everyone can make informed decisions about their health.” Dr Gakidou stated.