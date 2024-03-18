The Project

Two NBA Rookies Have The Best Jersey Swap Of All Time

Two NBA rookies have taken part in one of the best jersey swaps of all time, because we’re all immature.

Anthony Black’s Orlando Magic defeated Gradey Dick’s Toronto Raptors 111-96 on Sunday.

At the end of the game, the two met up at the midcourt, and in a nice moment, they swapped jerseys.

But when they posed, holding their jerseys to the camera, the immaturity sets in.

The jerseys read ‘Black’ ‘Dick’, and naturally, social media have found it hilarious. 

One tweet simply said ‘they knew’, with a video of the pair having a concentration before deciding to swap jerseys. 

“Greatest TV moment of 2024,” said another tweet.

While one person asked, “How is this real?”.

