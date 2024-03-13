The Project

Turns Out We Always Watch The Same TV Shows Over And Over Because We Like Life To Be Predictable

It doesn't matter how many times a friend recommends you watch a new show, you're always going to go back to ones you've already watched a dozen times.

A psychologist explained why we always go back to the same shows, despite knowing exactly how they end.

And it turns out that knowing the ending, is exactly why, Pamela Rutledge told Ladbible.

"The science of rewatching is simple and intuitive: we seek out familiar stimuli as opposed to unfamiliar ones during times of stress," she said.

"We find it comforting - restorative, even - to watch things we've already seen because it is easy on the brain, and reduces its cognitive load.

"It can become really therapeutic, especially if you are feeling anxious.

"Watching the same piece multiple times reaffirms that there's order in the world and that it can create a sense of safety and comfort on a primal level."

Rutledge added that starting a new show can be stressful, especially if we're already tired, because we have to put time and energy into figuring out a new plotline.

"We're really looking for something that we can enjoy that isn't going to use more of our energy, that's going to actually reinforce or relax or allow us to escape and give us a little bit of a vacation rather than tax our brains to figure out what's going on in a very complex plot," she said.

