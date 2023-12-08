The Project

Turns Out We All Struggled To Say Cillian Murphy's Name In 2023 According To New Data

Online language learning company Babbel has released a list of the most mispronounced words of 2023, with celebrity names like SZA and Cillian Murphy dominating the list.

The compilation, curated in collaboration with The Captioning Group in the US and the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters in the UK, identified the words that had news anchors, politicians, and public figures frequently tongue-tied.

Among the linguistic challenges were names connected to this year's trending topics. Notable mentions included US singer and Spotify superstar SZA (with the correct pronunciation clarified as SIZ-uh) and 'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy's first name (which should be pronounced as KI-lee-uhn).

The US list featured Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (Vih-VAKE Rah-mah-SWAH-me), the volcano Kilauea (Kee-lou-EY-uh), and Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette (SHOO-pet), who made headlines earlier this year when the Met Gala honoured the late Chanel designer.

The UK's list included challenging pronunciations like padam (PAD-dahm), referring to the sound of a heartbeat, from Kylie Minogue's hit song and Bharat (BUH-ruht), an ancient Sanskrit term for India.

The Stone of Scone (Stown uhv Skoon), central to King Charles's coronation, earned a place on both the UK and US lists.

Despite all this, the correct pronunciation of certain words can be subjective, as highlighted by the inclusion of footballer and Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce's last name on the US list.

Debate rages on how to pronounce the name, even within the Kelce family. When Travis' brother Jason asked their father, "Should we go by Kels or KEL-See?" dad replied, "Do whatever you want, I did."

