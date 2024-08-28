Toddler Breaks 3,500-Year-Old Museum Artefact, Sparking Debate Over Who Is To Blame

The incident occurred at the Hecht Museum in Haifa in the Middle East, and the historical jar in question is claimed to date back to the Bronze Age.

An image of the jar lying cracked and destroyed in its open glass exhibit has gone viral online after it was shared on the “Kids Are F*****g Stupid” Reddit page. Reddit users were quick to express their opinions over who was really to blame.

“How was it accessible to a child? That's more of a museum f*** up to be honest," one user argued.

“Museums should be child-proof safe. Like the way it’s displayed was a disaster waiting to happen anyways,” another added.

“The kid shouldn't touch things in a museum, the parents should have made sure he didn't and the museum should have put that shit behind glass,” one chimed in.

While others just took the chance to crack jokes over the cracked artifact.

“I can see the child’s parents freaking out and explaining how old the artifact was, and the child just not comprehending what 3500 even means. Like ‘is that more than 5?’" one user joked.

Someone else added, “That’s going to be one expensive bill.”

“This is how adventure movies start,” another quipped.