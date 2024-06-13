The Project

TikToker Reveals The ‘Correct Way’ To Open A Bag Of Lollies

We all know TikTok is a haven for life hacks, and one TikToker has just revealed the ‘correct way’ to open a delicious bag of lollies.

Anna Antonje, from Germany, filmed herself realising a lesser known way to open the bag of lollies and shared it with the internet.

In the video, Antonje reveals a tab hidden on the back of the Haribo packet which can be teared downwards seamlessly.

'Don't tell me you KNEW that?!' she captioned the TikTok video.

The clip has been viewed over 38.1 million times and users were stunned by the revelation.

'You're telling me my entire 26 years of me on this earth was LIE?' one user said.

'Why don't they say that on the packaging?!' another asked.

Someone else said: 'I had absolutely no idea. And I'm 61 now.'

Not everyone was completely shocked by the news though, with some assuming the ‘hack’ was common knowledge.

'How did people not know this?' one wrote.

'Don't tell me I was the only person who knew this,' another said.

