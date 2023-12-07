The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

We’ve all been eating Pringles wrong, and there’s a simple way to ensure we get all the flavour on the stacked chip.

Most of us would eat Pringles by taking them out of the tube the same way they were placed in there.

In a viral TikTok video, @cookinhungry, it has been revealed that this is the wrong way to eat the savoury treat.

You’re meant to flip the chip over so the top side is on your tongue as that is where the most flavouring is on. This means it will taste even better.

“And the reason is because most of the seasoning on all Pringles is on the top side. If you rub a Pringle you can actually feel all the seasoning on this side.”

And the Pringles website confirms this!

“There’s no wrong way to eat Pringles!” it begins. “However, some people claim that the best way to eat them is with the ‘top’ of the chip (the side facing the lid of the can) facing down.

“Pringles typically have more seasoning on the top of the crisps than the bottom, so this way you get the most intense flavour experience.”

Well, there you go. Now we all know how to eat Pringles properly. Happy New Year!

@cookinhungry Did you know this is how you should eat @Pringles #Wednesday #snacks ##Lunch #You #Foodie #MindBlown #teacher ♬ original sound - A-A-Ron
Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
NEXT STORY

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates

Statement From Food Standards Australia New Zealand Regarding Best Before Dates
McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald’s Launches New Restaurant Called 'CosMcs', Serving “Otherworldly Beverage Creations”

McDonald's have unveiled its new restaurant CosMcs, which will focus on customisable beverages and offer an array of sweet and savoury snacks, with the first store set to open this month.
Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

Survey Finds One In Five Men Are Wearing The Same Pair Of Underwear For A Whole Week

A new study has found that 20 per cent of British men are wearing the same pair of dirty underwear for an entire week, with 5 per cent admitting they stretch it out to two weeks.
Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

Venice Gondola Capsizes After Tourists Refuse To Sit Down And Stop Taking Selfies

A group of tourists in Venice were looking for La Dolce Vita but found La Drenched Vita instead, after a gondola capsized and left them floundering in the canal.
Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

Swim Instructor Reveals Important Reason Never To Buy Blue Cozzies For Kids

A swimming instructor has shared a very important reason to never buy your children blue swimmers.