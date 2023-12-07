TikToker Reveals The “Correct” Way To Eat Pringles To Get The Most Flavour

Most of us would eat Pringles by taking them out of the tube the same way they were placed in there.

In a viral TikTok video, @cookinhungry, it has been revealed that this is the wrong way to eat the savoury treat.

You’re meant to flip the chip over so the top side is on your tongue as that is where the most flavouring is on. This means it will taste even better.

“And the reason is because most of the seasoning on all Pringles is on the top side. If you rub a Pringle you can actually feel all the seasoning on this side.”

And the Pringles website confirms this!

“There’s no wrong way to eat Pringles!” it begins. “However, some people claim that the best way to eat them is with the ‘top’ of the chip (the side facing the lid of the can) facing down.

“Pringles typically have more seasoning on the top of the crisps than the bottom, so this way you get the most intense flavour experience.”

Well, there you go. Now we all know how to eat Pringles properly. Happy New Year!