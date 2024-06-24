The Project

TikToker Kicks Off Debate Over ‘Perfect’ Milo Amount

One Aussie TikToker has caused a stir after sharing her preferred Milo recipe, using seven-and-a-half heaped scoops of Milo to make herself a glass of the iconic malt beverage.

Milo, Vegemite and Tim Tams - they are the quintessential Australian foods. Many Aussies have fond memories of having a Vegemite sandwich for lunch or a cold glass of Milo after school. 

But the debate has raged on for many years, how much is enough? What is your Vegemite to margarine ratio? Is it ok to polish off a whole packet of Tim Tams in one sitting? And how many spoonfuls of Milo do you put in your milk?

 A recent TikTok video by Aussie Karina Irby has set off the Milo debate once more. 

In the video she shows her special way of making milo, which involves about 7 large tablespoons of the malty powder, oat milk, a dash of hot water, and a hand blender. 

She creates a 4-tablespoon mixture with hot water for the ‘body’ of the Milo. Then adds oat milk, blends it. Then two more spoonfuls for ‘crunchies’ at the bottom in a new glass, adds the milo ‘body’ and then finally one more spoonful of Milo for crunchies at the top.

It's quite the recipe, and probably has ten times your daily recommended amount of Milo. 

Some people in the comments loved it, but others thought Karina maybe added a little too much Milo. 

One person said the video was more ‘how to make 1 small cup of Milo using the whole tin of Milo’ and another asking, ‘Do you want some milk with that Milo sis?’ 

So, if you feel like a nice cold drink and have no fear of diabetes, then give this a try.

@karinairby How many scoops of Milo is too many? #milo #aussie #food ♬ original sound - Nintendo
