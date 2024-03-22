Thousands Of Aussies Are Reporting A Widespread Instagram Outage

According to Down Detector, a site that monitors online disturbances, almost 2000 people from across Australia have reported the outage as of 11:25 am on Friday.

“Spent the last 15 minutes panicking thinking my instagram was hacked and deleted but turns out it’s just down and I’m extremely overdramatic,” one user said in a post. “I literally freaked and the recovery email wasn’t coming through i thought I was DONE for,” another wrote.

“I was panicking too. Even went to my husband shouting I’m hacked! I’m hacked!,” a third said. The hashtag #Instagramdown is trending on X, and the outage map on Down Detector shows reports in Perth, Darwin, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.