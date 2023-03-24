The Project

There Is A Queensland Town That Is Offering People $20,000 To Move There

Outback Queensland town, Quilpie, is offering $20,000 to anyone who would move there to increase the town's population.

The town is near the Northern Territory border, roughly 1000km west of Brisbane.

Quilpe Shire Council launched its Home Owner Grant two years ago, offering $12,500 grants to those who buy land in the town and build.

By increasing the grant to $20,000, the council is hoping to entice enough people to increase the population of the town by 20% to a whopping 1000 residents.

Council chief executive Justin Hancock told the Western Times that they had a massive success when they initially introduced the scheme, saying there was global interest.

“We were the first council in Outback Queensland to introduce such a policy, and it was a huge success - we had interest from all around Australia as well as globally from the US, India and Ireland.”

“Our new $20,000 grant will cover most of the price of their land if they build and live on it.”

“Depending on the cost of the land chosen, it can equate to us essentially giving land away.”

To be eligible for the grant, residents must satisfy three conditions: must be a new homeowners, must build a new property worth less than $750,000 and live in Quilpie for at least six months.

Young couple Tom Hennessy and Tess McDougall told the Daily Mail that they have absolutely no regrets about moving to outback Queensland.

“There’s probably not a lot of people out age who are getting into the property market - but it’s going to be a great investment for our future,” Mr Hennessy told the Daily Mail.

“It’s a great lifestyle and small-town vibe, there’s no crime, and everyone is pretty laid back.”

Image: Instagram @visitquilpieshire

