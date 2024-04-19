The Project

The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

A list of the most surprising and popular items left behind in Ubers over the past year is here! So, let’s revel in the weird and wonderful forgotten items on the 2024 Uber Lost & Found Index.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items were clothing, luggage, headphones, wallets, jewelry, phones, cameras, a tablet or book, laptops and vapes.

Boring! Let’s get to the crazy stuff, because luckily, the list also includes the 50 most unique (and sometimes terrifying) lost items.

Here’s just some of the weird and wonderful items people have left behind: a frontal hair toupee, a tray of meat pies, a candle that says See You In Court, expensive blueberries, a standup paddleboard paddle, a panic button, a framed Taylor Swift autograph, meditation crystals, WWE championship belt and of course, Japanese ceramic decorative cats.

But that’s amateur hour, there’s people who really took it up a notch with their bizarre forgotten bits and bobs.

Among our favourite items left behind in Ubers there were: two containers with spiders in them, a small rat skeleton prop, a literal pet turtle, a BaBylissPRO massager, whole smoked pork belly, a paternity test, and a burrito steamer.

Uber says the best way to retrieve lost items is to call the driver. We hope the rightful owner of the small rat skeleton prop is reunited with their lost item.

