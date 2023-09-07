The Project

Back

That Strange Dress Over Jeans Fashion Trend May Be Making A Comeback

Generation Z’s passion for resurrecting a 2000s fashion trend is reaching new heights, as the dress-over-jeans trend could be making a comeback.

As is the case with many trends these days, a viral TikTok video has caused public debate and demonstrated that the trend may be back.

TikTok user Liv Rian shared footage of a dress over a pair of flared jeans in the window of fast fashion retailer Supre.

“It’s happening,” Rian wrote in a text on top of the video.

“Walked past Supre to find the DRESS AND JEANS COMBO,” Rian said in the caption.

Over 9.4 million people have watched the video, and there’s been over 22,000 comments since Rian posted the video.

Their message is clear: no self-respecting person wants this to happen.

“I can’t go through this era again,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Literally. There’s a reason everyone stopped wearing these trends I am physically hurt by this.” said another.

