Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.

The list titled “these words/sayings are prohibited in my classroom!” features popular slang that is common among young people on social media, and gained traction after it was posted on X by user hearts4zaniyahh.

A brief paragraph at the top of the list warns students that any use of the prohibited language will result in them having to write an essay explaining their choices.

“There are many ways to articulate what you need to say without using slang. Please know that using slang in an academic setting can diminish your capability to become a successful writer," the note reads.

“The gibberish some of you choose to use is improper English and sometimes inappropriate for an academic setting.”

The list of 32 phrases and words varies from common greetings like “what’s up gang?” to lesser-known phrases like “gyat” and “skee-yee”.

The list has drawn criticism online, with some claiming the phrases listed predominantly stem from African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

“She’s on a power trip & and doesn’t value the language of her students. She is more concerned with compliance than learning about her students, because she does not value her students’ identities,” wrote one unimpressed person.

Others felt that the list was reasonable, one supporter saying “That teacher is trying to help that class. Communication skills are important in life.”

