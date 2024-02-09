Taylor Swift's Private Jet Takes 13 Minute Flight

The flight from St Louis, Illinois, to St Louis, Missouri, is a 28-mile (45 km) journey, which would take the average person 30 minutes by car.

The information was posted on X by @SwiftJetNextDay, an account that monitors the movements of Swift's jets.

Following the flight update, the account posted a message clarifying that one of Taylor's two private jets had been sold, and these movements were likely not made by the star herself.

"The last few flights on this account are right around the time that N898TS was sold. Registration for the aircraft was transferred on 2/4/2024. These short flights are likely maintenance or demo flights. As of now, Swift has one jet, N621MM," the post read.

Swift's lawyers sent a cease and desist to Sweeney in December, claiming the student engaged in "stalking and harassing behaviour" and that his social media accounts cause "direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress."

Sweeney told The Verge he intended no harm but believed in "transparency and public information".

The student has also disputed claims Swift is offsetting her emissions by doubling her carbon credits.

In a post to X, Sweeney wrote, "'Swift's team purchased double the carbon credits to offset the emissions generated by her Eras Tour' Perhaps that's because the credits were maybe meant for two jets, but now she sold one?"