Taylor Swift Surprises Travis Kelce With Lyric Change To ‘Karma’ On The Eras Tour

Swift is on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

With Kelce in the audience, Swift changed the lyrics to her song ‘Karma’ to reference Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Kelce was in the VIP tent when the lyric change happened, and he put his hands to his face and smiled in surprise when he heard them.

The couple put on a loved-up display during their time in Buenos Aires together, with footage of the pair kissing backstage also sending fans into a frenzy.