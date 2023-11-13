The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Surprises Travis Kelce With Lyric Change To ‘Karma’ On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Surprises Travis Kelce With Lyric Change To ‘Karma’ On The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has taken her new relationship on tour, delighting fans (and her new boyfriend!) by changing the lyrics to one of her songs while performing in Argentina.

Swift is on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce joined her in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

With Kelce in the audience, Swift changed the lyrics to her song ‘Karma’ to reference Kelce’s NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Kelce was in the VIP tent when the lyric change happened, and he put his hands to his face and smiled in surprise when he heard them.

The couple put on a loved-up display during their time in Buenos Aires together, with footage of the pair kissing backstage also sending fans into a frenzy.

Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship
NEXT STORY

Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    Football Club Turns Off Stadium Lights As Rivals Celebrate In Amazing Act Of Bad Sportsmanship

    It's time for another Sam's Tee-Off and here's what happened this week.
    Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry

    Government Agrees To All 56 Recommendations Of Robodebt Inquiry

    The government has accepted all 56 recommendations from the Royal Commission into the unlawful Robodebt scheme.
    Margot Robbie Shouts Whole Restaurant Free Drinks

    Margot Robbie Shouts Whole Restaurant Free Drinks

    Margot Robbie delighted diners at a Coogee restaurant over the weekend by shouting a free cocktail for every patron.
    Geelong Hosts Record-Breaking Golden Retriever Gathering

    Geelong Hosts Record-Breaking Golden Retriever Gathering

    A new world record for most golden retrievers in one place was set at Geelong Showgrounds, which played host to 1252 very good dogs.
    Book Club Celebrates After Finishing Book It Took 28 Years To Read

    Book Club Celebrates After Finishing Book It Took 28 Years To Read

    A book club in California has finally finished James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake after 28 years of meeting to discuss it one page at a time.