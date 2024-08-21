The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Taylor Swift Meets With Victims Of UK Stabbing Attack

Taylor Swift Meets With Victims Of UK Stabbing Attack

Taylor Swift has visited two young girls who were injured in a stabbing attack in Southport, U.K., that saw three girls killed.

The victims were attacked while attending a Taylor Swift-themed event at a holiday club in July.

They were invited backstage at Wembley Stadium during Swift's five-night stand on the final leg of her European tour.

One of the girls' mothers, Sami Foster, posted a carousel of photos on TikTok sharing her daughter's experience.

"The biggest thank you to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all," she said.

"Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."

One of the girls appears to he sporting a bandage on her forearm in one of the snaps - on which is written a lyric from Taylor's Cardigan song that goes: "You drew stars around my scars."

It's not known how many families Swift has met during her London run, but reports say Foster's is not the only one to have been treated to a meet-and-greet the singer.

Swift has not yet publicly addressed the meetings.

It was reported before the start of her five-night run at Wembley she had privately contacted the families of the three girls killed in the July 29 attack – Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6.

Eight other children and two adults were also injured in the assault, with six listed in critical condition at the time.

With AAP.

Chappell Roan Calls Out ‘Creepy Behaviour’ Of Fans
NEXT STORY

Chappell Roan Calls Out ‘Creepy Behaviour’ Of Fans

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Chappell Roan Calls Out ‘Creepy Behaviour’ Of Fans

    Chappell Roan Calls Out ‘Creepy Behaviour’ Of Fans

    Chappell Roan’s meteoric rise to fame has led to the singer being stalked and harassed online, she says, saying she doesn’t care if it’s “normal” for celebrities.
    World's Oldest Person Dies Aged 117

    World's Oldest Person Dies Aged 117

    The world's oldest known person, Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, who has lived through two World Wars and two pandemics, has died at the age of 117.
    Eating Just 2 Slices Of Ham A Day Increases Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

    Eating Just 2 Slices Of Ham A Day Increases Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes

    Eating just two slices of ham a day may increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes within the next decade by 15 per cent, a large study has found.
    Eric André Calls Out Melbourne Airport For Making Him Feel Unsafe

    Eric André Calls Out Melbourne Airport For Making Him Feel Unsafe

    American comedian Eric André has called out Melbourne Airport for making him feel unsafe, claiming he was racially profiled, harassed and “sniffed thoroughly by a dog.”
    Class Action Filed Against Jetstar Over Cancelled COVID Flights

    Class Action Filed Against Jetstar Over Cancelled COVID Flights

    A class action lawsuit has been filed against Jetstar over cancelled flights due to the COVID lockdown.