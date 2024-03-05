The Project

Taylor Swift Encourages Fans To Vote In Super Tuesday Votes Across The USA

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has encouraged her millions of fans to vote in Super Tuesday primary contests across the US, but did not endorse any specific candidate.

The 14-time Grammy award winner, whose ongoing Eras tour is the world's highest-grossing concert tour with more than $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) in ticket sales, told her 282 million followers on Instagram to make a voting plan on Tuesday, and linked to vote.org, a nonprofit voter registration group.

"I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she wrote on Instagram Stories, in white text against a black backdrop.

Swift has waded into politics before, endorsing President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020. She has also denounced former President Donald Trump, a Republican.

During an appearance on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, Biden joked with the host comedian about conspiracy theories that the president and the singer-songwriter are in "cahoots." Meyers said recent polling showed 18 per cent of Americans believed Biden and Swift were somehow working together.

Swift's post came as Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook suffered a more than two-hour outage caused by a technical issue that impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

Swift's massive fan base lifted local economies as she toured the United States and around the globe in 2023, and her romance with a professional football player Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs drew new fans to the team's games and the Super Bowl.

