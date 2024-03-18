Tapeworms Found In Man’s Brain Linked To Undercooked Bacon

People absolutely love bacon. Whether in a BLT, on loaded fries, or as part of a delicious and nutritious breakfast, people will find any way to incorporate bacon into their meals.

However, it’s not the healthiest food; it's high in fat and cholesterol, which can clog up your arteries or cause heart problems.

Now, there’s another reason to maybe avoid this salty pig meat: tapeworm larval cysts.

According to a report published in the American Journal of Case Reports, a 52-year-old man in the US sought medical attention after suffering from migraines that weren’t responding to medication.

When doctors performed a CT scan on his brain they found a whole bunch of tapeworm larval cysts, which can cause cysticercosis.

The doctors deduced that the man got the tapeworms because he didn’t wash his hands properly.

Additionally, he admitted to a habit of eating lightly cooked, non-crispy bacon for most of his life.

However, medics couldn’t determine whether it was indeed the handwashing or the undercooked bacon that caused the problem, explaining, "Our patient’s lifelong preference for soft bacon may have led to instances of undercooked bacon consumption. But this would have caused him to develop taeniasis, an intestinal tapeworm, and not cysticercosis."

So, to be on the safe side, wash your hands and cook your bacon until it’s crispy.