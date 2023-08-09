Tank Tops Now Called ‘Wife Pleasers’ Instead Of ‘Wife Beaters’

The rebrand has resulted in the resurgence of the tank top, with TikTok users putting together tutorials on how best to style them.

Popular TikTok user Charles Mackenzie is such a fan of the look, that he’s created his own ‘wife pleasers’ design.

Stylegirlfriend.com have labelled the tank tops as part of the ‘men’s summer style secret superhero’ look.

“The modern man understands that his wardrobe choices can influence not only how he feels about himself but also how he relates to and connects with the world around him,” the website states.

“The term ‘wife pleaser’ embodies a shift towards embracing a style that nurtures emotional intelligence and empathy. That’s cool!”

GQ have also recognised the trend.

“Gen Z has trapped the term in amber, wrapping it in a critique that keeps the original in view, for the younger generations to judge,” said Kate Lindsay, writer for the GQ website.

“It’s possible, of course, that rather than replace ‘wife beater’, ‘wife pleaser will quietly fade away like so many other TikTok trends.”

“The fits that incorporate the tank, however, are timeless.”

“On TikTok, you can find as many women rocking the looks as men.”