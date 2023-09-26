The Project

Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce's Suite In Popcorn Machine Disguise

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the pop star left Travis Kelce's suite in a popcorn machine to avoid being noticed by fans.

Kelce and Swift have been making headlines everywhere, with rumours that the pair after the Kansas City Chiefs star said he had tried to give Swift his number after her Kansas City Eras tour stop on his podcast, New Heights.

She was then seen in Kelce's private suite, alongside his mother, cheering on the Chiefs as they played against the Chicago Bears.

The pair were seen talking out of the locker room area together, but fans were curious to know how the Bad Blood singer got there without being spotted. This is what led fans to theorise about the popcorn machine disguise.

The Grammy-award-winning singer and NFL star then left Arrowhead Stadium in a convertible.

Neither Travis nor Taylor have confirmed the rumours. In an interview with NFL+, Travis said, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life."

