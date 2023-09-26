Swifties Believe Taylor Swift Left Travis Kelce's Suite In Popcorn Machine Disguise

Kelce and Swift have been making headlines everywhere, with rumours that the pair after the Kansas City Chiefs star said he had tried to give Swift his number after her Kansas City Eras tour stop on his podcast, New Heights.

She was then seen in Kelce's private suite, alongside his mother, cheering on the Chiefs as they played against the Chicago Bears.

The pair were seen talking out of the locker room area together, but fans were curious to know how the Bad Blood singer got there without being spotted. This is what led fans to theorise about the popcorn machine disguise.

Did Taylor Swift leave the Kelce suite in a popcorn machine?? @ChicksInTheOff pic.twitter.com/iTc3V6a3G4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2023

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

The Grammy-award-winning singer and NFL star then left Arrowhead Stadium in a convertible.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seen leaving the Chiefs game yesterday in the convertible pic.twitter.com/Uu2KuQ0y2q — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 25, 2023

Neither Travis nor Taylor have confirmed the rumours. In an interview with NFL+, Travis said, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life."