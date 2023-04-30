Supermarket Worker Scouted By Tyra Banks Could Be Australia’s Next Top Model

Marwan Shimy was working his regular night shift when he was scouted by supermodel Tyra Banks, who’s currently in Australia for a new project.

Tyra shared her top pick with her 7 million Instagram followers yesterday saying she believes Shimy has a bright future in fashion.

“What if I told you I'm going to put you on my Instagram and we’re going to see if we can change your life,” Tyra said in the video.

Shimy told The Project it was “the best day” of his life.

“I was working normally, Tyra Banks comes in and to be honest I didn’t recognise her in the beginning,” he said.

“She was so sweet and she was so humble you don’t get the feeling of like ‘I’m a superstar, you have to know me’.”

Shimy said it was at the end of her transaction Tyra started to ask if he had modelled before.

“I was a little bit, like shy and I kept laughing, I just kept laughing to be honest,” he said.

Shimy is from Egypt, and is in Australia to study, but he and his family are excited about what this opportunity could bring.