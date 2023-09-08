The Project

Suits Becomes Most Popular TV Show In The World... 4 Years After It Finished

Popular US TV show Suits has become the first television show to record 3 billion minutes viewed in seven consecutive weeks.

The legal drama starring Meghan Markle recorded 26.5 billion minutes watched across Netflix and Peacock in eight weeks.

Although Stranger Things holds the record for the highest viewing total in eight weeks (35.5 billion minutes set in 2022 for season four), Suits is the first title to ever stay above 3 billion minutes for this long, since Nielsen streaming records began in 2020. 

Despite the fact the series concluded in 2019, Suits has shot back to popularity after being added to Netflix again earlier this year. 

It dropped from 3.3 billion minutes last week to 3 billion this week, but is still the clear first-place winner on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. 

In August, it was revealed that Suits broke its own record for the most-watched acquired title, with 3.7 billion minutes watched from July 3 to July 9, according to Nielsen data.

Suits returned to Netflix on the 17th of June.

NEXT STORY

