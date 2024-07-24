The Project

Study Finds That Young Aussies Prefer To Keep Their Tomato Sauce In The Fridge

A new study has revealed that Gen Z and millennials are more likely to keep their tomato sauce in the fridge, while baby boomers prefer it from the pantry.

The data from MasterFoods found that sauce storage preference can be determined by age and gender.

Around 58 per cent of Gen Z and millennials (18-34) were found to be firm believers in keeping tomato sauce in the fridge, with 57 per cent of female baby boomers advocating for keeping it in the pantry.

Young women were more likely to prefer the fridge, with 52 per cent of female 18-34 year olds opting for fridge storage compared to 49 per cent of young men preferring the pantry.

According to Masterfoods, both storage options will work, but the fridge is recommended if you want the sauce to last longer.

Bridgerton Takes Over British Airways In Safety Video

