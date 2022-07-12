The Project

Statement From Queensland's Department of Transport And Main Roads

Comment from Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson:

Investigations to identify treatments or actions required at the bridge are ongoing.

Installing any additional structures on a bridge is complex and not an easy task.

We regularly meet with the local council to discuss solutions to address safety concerns on the bridge, and our road network.

Detailed engineering investigations are required to determine the extent of any modifications needed, which includes the development of an accurate cost estimate.

These investigations need to consider the bridge’s design standard, existing condition and capacity, and current design standards of any structural safety modifications. This includes height, weight, wind loading, maintenance requirements (including cleaning), access requirements and visual amenity.

In the interim, we are investigating options for implementing signs and CCTV.

Should people have concerns about the behaviour of people on or near the bridge, we recommend contacting Policelink on 131 444.

    In an era that has seen the invention of televisions and fridges, the washing machine has instead been voted the best domestic invention of the last 100 years.
    The Australian National Dictionary Centre wants your contributions to the cause!
    Would you be happy if an old friend reached out unexpectedly?
    Dwayne, “The Rock”, Johnson, has blown the minds of his fans once again by showing off his enormous post-workout breakfast feast.
    New rules will require telecommunications companies to identify, trace and block SMS scams to protect customers.