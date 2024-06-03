The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted by the tragic townhouse explosion at Whalan, Sydney on Saturday, 1 June 2024. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.

Currently, an investigation into the cause of the incident is in its preliminary stages. This will be conducted by New South Wales Emergency Services and other relevant bodies.

We expect that investigation to take some time and at the moment the cause of the incident is still unknown. Jemena is cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. There is significant damage to the area which means that the investigation into the cause may take some time.

Our ongoing focus will be to ensure the safety of the site, community, and personnel. For any safety concerns, please contact us on 131 909 or in an emergency, phone 000.

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech
NEXT STORY

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Advertisement

Related Articles

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry Posts Edited Version Of Harrison Bukter's Infamous Graduation Speech

Katy Perry has started off Pride Month with a bang, a firework even, after sharing an edited version of Harrison Bukter's infamous graduation speech, dedicating it to the 'girls' and 'gays'.
Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

Scientists Reveal The Five-Second Rule Is A Myth

We all know the five-second rule when it comes to dropping food on the ground, but one scientist has revealed that it is, in fact, a myth.
Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish Tourist Town Bans Sex Dolls And Inflatable Penis Costumes

Spanish tourist town Platja d’Aro, a popular spot for bachelor and bachelorette parties, has banned sex dolls and genital costumes with fines of up to €1,500 (AU$ 2,448).
Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researchers have found that there's no connection between your astrological birth chart and your mood, leaving Scorpios scratching their heads at what to blame now.
Young Aussies Reckon There's 'Nothing' To Do In Sydney

Young Aussies Reckon There's 'Nothing' To Do In Sydney

A young Sydneysider has vented her frustration about how little there is to do in Australia's most expensive city.