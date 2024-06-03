Statement From Jemena Regarding Townhouse Explosion In Whalan

We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted by the tragic townhouse explosion at Whalan, Sydney on Saturday, 1 June 2024. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.

Currently, an investigation into the cause of the incident is in its preliminary stages. This will be conducted by New South Wales Emergency Services and other relevant bodies.

We expect that investigation to take some time and at the moment the cause of the incident is still unknown. Jemena is cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. There is significant damage to the area which means that the investigation into the cause may take some time.

Our ongoing focus will be to ensure the safety of the site, community, and personnel. For any safety concerns, please contact us on 131 909 or in an emergency, phone 000.