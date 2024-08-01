Squid Game Season 2 Set To Premiere On Boxing Day

The first season of the K-drama followed 456 people as they gambled with their lives for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion ($50.9 million AUD) prize.

Season two will pick up three years after protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) wins the competition, with player 456 still determined to put an end to the vicious sport.

“Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis.

Season 2 will also see the return of Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), police detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and The Salesman (Gong Yoo).

Not much is yet known about Season 3, although it promises to follow the clash betweens Seong Gi-hun and Front Man’s worlds up until the finale.

Series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans he was “beyond excited.”

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit the end of this story,” Hwang wrote.

“We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

The first season of the South Korean thriller was such a hit for the streaming giant, it inspired the competition show Squid Game: The Challenge, which was also picked up for a second season.