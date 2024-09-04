The Project

Spanish Singles Ditch Dating Apps In Favor Of Upside-Down Pineapples

Spanish singles are using fruit as a sexy secret symbol in supermarkets to let others know they’re single and ready to mingle.

While it’s not the first time an upside-down pineapple has been used as a code, traditionally used in swinging, this trend is a bit less R-rated. The Spanish craze began as a bit of a joke when actor Vivy Lin posted a video on TikTok of her pushing a trolley around a Mercadona store while talking about the theory that if you place a solitary upside-down pineapple and bottle of wine in your shopping trolley, it means you’re looking for love. Vivy Lin then asks her friend what the best time was to pick up a man at Mercadona, the Spanish supermarket chain. They turned to Google, and, to their surprise, Google came back with a very specific answer. “The time to hook up in Mercadona is 7 pm to 8 pm,” Lin says. Now single Spaniards have been flocking to Mercadona stores across Portugal between 7 pm - 8 pm, and even Mercadona is lapping up their new name as the place for love. On its official TikTok account, the supermarket posted a pineapple with the caption: “The pineapple on the shelf of Mercadona waiting for you to get a date.” Not everyone is loving the upside-down pineapple trend though, with reports that many Mercadona employees are often left to clear up unpurchased pineapples.

In Madrid, there have also been reports of groups of teenagers pushing trolleys around stores in the evening but not purchasing the pineapples. 

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead
Related Articles

Alleged Russian Spy Whale Has Been Found Dead

A Norwegian beluga whale, who was rumoured to be a Russian spy, has been found dead.
Russian Airstrike Kills 51 Ukrainians

Russian Airstrike Kills 51 Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he plans to hold Russia accountable for a deadly airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava.
Elton John Has Been Left With Limited Vision After A Severe Eye Infection

Elton John Has Been Left With Limited Vision After A Severe Eye Infection

Elton John has revealed that he has been left with limited vision in one eye after suffering a severe eye infection over the summer.
Australia Post Launches Special Kids’ Showtime Greats Stamp Collection

Australia Post Launches Special Kids’ Showtime Greats Stamp Collection

Australia Post is immortalising some of Australia’s most iconic children’s television series and films, with a unique Kids’ Showtime Greats collectable stamp collection hitting participating Australia Post outlets this week.
Couples Offered $59,000 To Get Married And Have Kids

Couples Offered $59,000 To Get Married And Have Kids

The South Korean city of Busan is offering couples AU$59,000 to get married and have children.