Spain’s Race Walker Premature Celebration As She Misses Out On Podium Finish

Spanish racewalker Laura García-Caro celebrated a little too early, captured raising her hand and smiling as her Ukrainian rival Lyudmyla Olyanovska overtook her with just two metres of the race to go.

The 29-year-old athlete was beaming with joy as she thought she was going to cross the finish line at the European Athletics Championships after spending nearly 90 minutes racing around the streets of Rome. 

The joy on García-Caro’s face turned to sheer horror as she noticed Olyanovska breeze past her to take third place at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. 

Italy’s Antonella Palmisano took home the gold while fellow countrywoman Valentina Trapletti took the silver. 

"I am quite disappointed. The first part of the race I suffered, but [I did] recover and in the last 10 metres I thought I had it but I didn't," García-Caro told local media. 

"Now I have to assimilate [what happened] and heal my heart," she added.

Olyanovska said that it was a “very emotional moment” for her as her country battles a war against Russia. 

"I was tired in the last kilometre and last metres, but I wanted to win this medal for my country so much," Olyanovska said.

"Nowadays, there is a war in Ukraine. We train under very difficult conditions. 

"They do not have electricity, there is no internet, no light, so I do not know if he saw me on the TV."

