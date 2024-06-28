The Project

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas Reveals Instant Coffee Addiction

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has revealed his “shameful” addiction to instant coffee, sometimes having seven cups a day.

In an exclusive interview with The Advertiser, Premier Malinauskas revealed he developed the habit started years ago when he first moved in with his wife Annabel West, who has several cups of instant coffee a day. 

“When we started living together, Annabel, who drinks a dozen of these a day, just started making them around the house and, before I knew it, I was having them. Then, literally within a month, for me, I found myself having five coffees a day,” he said. 

“I reckon yesterday, on a (parliamentary) sitting day, I would have had at least seven – so it’s a bad habit – but it could be worse.”

The Premier also opened what looked like a door to a meeting room only to reveal a small coffee making station hidden away in his office.

“My instant coffee brand of choice is actually Moccona,” said Malinauskas, who also went on to claim South Australia had the best coffee in the country. 

“All these Melburnians think they know how to make good coffee – but not like here in South Australia,” he said.

“In South Australia, we do coffee far better than the rest of the nation, even better than Victoria – and I say by some margin.”

