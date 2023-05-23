The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Snakes Alive Are Called Snakes Alive Because They Are Alive

Snakes Alive Are Called Snakes Alive Because They Are Alive

We've only just discovered why Allen's Snakes Alive are called Snakes Alive, and now we need a packet of Snakes Alive.

An Aussie mum on TikTok has revealed there is actually a reason why Allen's Snakes Alive got its name, and it's not because they use real snakes.

She explained that when the popular treat is squashed in your hand, and you then release it, it uncurls like it is alive.

"Before they go out into the market, they need to be stretched so that when you bunch a couple of them together and open up your hand, they move as if they are alive," user CyanSocial-Krystal explained.

@cyansocial I was today years old 😂 fun fact on why Allens lollies snakes are called “snakes alive” #fyp #parentsoftiktok #mumsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #kidsoftiktok #didyouknow #lollys #funfact #allenslollies #lollies #woolies ♬ Hooked On A Feeling - Blue Swede & Björn Skifs

"Isn't it crazy? I have been eating these for years and had no idea," the mum later added.

Many in the video's comments were equally as shocked at this discovery.

"Mind blown," one user said.

"Woah, ok, that's bloody awesome," another said.

Expert Says Parents Should Consider A 'Reverse Sleep-In' To Get More Sleep
NEXT STORY

Expert Says Parents Should Consider A 'Reverse Sleep-In' To Get More Sleep

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Says Parents Should Consider A 'Reverse Sleep-In' To Get More Sleep

Expert Says Parents Should Consider A 'Reverse Sleep-In' To Get More Sleep

One of the most precious resources to a young parent is sleep!
Tucker, The Golden Retriever, Earns $1 Million A Year As An Influencer

Tucker, The Golden Retriever, Earns $1 Million A Year As An Influencer

Imagine your dog earning more money than you.
Extinction Rebellion Protests Cause Chaos In Melbourne

Extinction Rebellion Protests Cause Chaos In Melbourne

The climate activist group says it has more disruptions planned over the coming days.
Elephants Love Our Visits To The Zoo, New Study Finds

Elephants Love Our Visits To The Zoo, New Study Finds

Animal behaviour experts have found that elephants are happier and less bored around human visitors at zoos.
Police Officer Who Tasered 95-Year-Old In Care Home Stood Down From Duties

Police Officer Who Tasered 95-Year-Old In Care Home Stood Down From Duties

The police officer who tasered a 95-year-old great-grandmother in a NSW nursing home has been suspended from duty as the disturbing incident prompts calls for a parliamentary inquiry.