Snakes Alive Are Called Snakes Alive Because They Are Alive

An Aussie mum on TikTok has revealed there is actually a reason why Allen's Snakes Alive got its name, and it's not because they use real snakes.

She explained that when the popular treat is squashed in your hand, and you then release it, it uncurls like it is alive.

"Before they go out into the market, they need to be stretched so that when you bunch a couple of them together and open up your hand, they move as if they are alive," user CyanSocial-Krystal explained.

"Isn't it crazy? I have been eating these for years and had no idea," the mum later added.

Many in the video's comments were equally as shocked at this discovery.

"Mind blown," one user said.

"Woah, ok, that's bloody awesome," another said.