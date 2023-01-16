The Project

Shakira Places A Witch Mannequin Facing Her Ex Mother In Law's Home, Creating Family Feud

Shakira has reportedly started a new family feud after fuming in her revenge song: 'You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour.'

Shakira's ex, Gerard Pique's mother, has reportedly been tormented by Shakira following the split from her son, with the two women now residing opposite each other.

According to Spanish newspaper, Marca, Gerard Pique's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, reportedly noticed a black witch on a broomstick mounted on the terrace of Shakira's house in Barcelona.

UK tabloid, The Mirror reports Bernabeu reportedly asked one of Shakira's staff to turn the witch around so it wouldn't face towards her house, as the two live on the same street.

Spanish journalist Marc Leirado Millan hinted the feud had been going on for weeks and tweeted: "Weeks ago, I got some information that Pique's mother was worried about an alleged ritual that was done to her with a black witch.

"But I didn't give it any more importance," he said.

Shakira and Pique ended theiri relationship in May last year after 11 years.

It is understood Shakira was expected to move to Miami with their two children, however, her father is hospitalised in Barcelona, resulting in the move being paused.

Shakira, 45, took a swing at her footballer ex and his new 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia, in her new song.

When translated, the Spanish lyrics call out her ex's behaviour, particularly as it is rumoured Gerard and Clara began before his marriage to Shakira ended.

In her song, Shakira sings: "I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

She further savages the new couple as she makes a dig at footballer Gerard: "A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too."

Shakira sings: "You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour. With the press at my door and debt with the taxman.''

"You thought you'd hurt me, and I came back stronger. Women don't cry anymore; women invoice."

